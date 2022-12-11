US declines anti-Azerbaijani amendments to defense budget

11 Dec. 12:15

The US House of Representatives did not accept the anti-Azerbaijani amendments proposed by the pro-Armenian congressmen to the draft defense budget for the 2023 fiscal year.

The National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), which includes an $858 bn defense budget, received 350 votes. Pro-Armenian congressmen Republican Gus Bilirakis and Democrats Adam Schiff, Frank Pellon, Judy Chu voted against the budget.

According to the regulation, the bill must pass a vote in the US Senate, and then it will be sent to the president for signature.

Amendments 682 and 724 proposed by pro-Armenian congressmen contained a ban on the US aid to Azerbaijan.