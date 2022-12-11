Current crisis may lead to multilateral cooperation, Guterres says

11 Dec. 12:35

UN Secretary-General António Guterres called for turning the world's crisis into a moment of cooperation.

"In a world torn by conflicts and tensions, the principles underlying multilateral cooperation are under great strain. We need to turn the current moment of crisis into a moment of multilateralism," Guterres said in a message to the participants of the international conference "Dialogue is a Guarantee of Peace."

The conference is being held today in Ashgabat, the address of the UN Secretary General was read out by the UN Resident Coordinator in Turkmenistan Dmitry Shlapachenko.