РУС ENG

Current crisis may lead to multilateral cooperation, Guterres says

Current crisis may lead to multilateral cooperation, Guterres says

UN Secretary-General António Guterres called for turning the world's crisis into a moment of cooperation.

"In a world torn by conflicts and tensions, the principles underlying multilateral cooperation are under great strain. We need to turn the current moment of crisis into a moment of multilateralism," Guterres said in a message to the participants of the international conference "Dialogue is a Guarantee of Peace."

The conference is being held today in Ashgabat, the address of the UN Secretary General was read out by the UN Resident Coordinator in Turkmenistan Dmitry Shlapachenko.

160 views
Поделиться:
Print:

Last News

Videos