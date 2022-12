11 Dec. 12:55

The airport in Abkhazia can deal with air transit, Prime Minister of the republic Alexander Ankvab said.

Under the optimal scenario, the airport could be opened by the end of 2024, he said in an interview with RIA Novosti.

"If everything goes well, transit is undoubtedly an interesting topic. If it is beneficial to all countries that can use this transit, then we need to negotiate on this matter," he said.