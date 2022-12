11 Dec. 13:15

Fishermen in Sochi have been boasting of a rich catch in recent days. Large trout are being caught on the beaches and near the river bank in the Riviera Park area for the third day in a row.

Some fishermen believe that the abundance of fish is due to damage caused to the cages of the fish farm by a storm.

In January, fishermen in Sochi also noted a good trout catch.