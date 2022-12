11 Dec. 13:35

A 4.7-magnitute earthquake was recorded in the west of Iran.

According to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center, the epicenter of the tremors was located 87 km southwest of the city of Masjed Soleyman with a population of 111,000 people. The source of the earthquake lay at a depth of 57 km.

There is no information about casualties or damage.