School of Guides develops 16 author's excursions for Stavropol

11 Dec. 13:55

In Stavropol, graduates of the first intake of the School of Guides developed 16 author's excursions, head of the city Ivan Ulyanchenko told TASS.

Author's excursions include acquaintance with the history of the merchants, the railway and natural attractions of Stavropol, such as springs and forests. Also, there is an excursion dedicated to the history of gasification of the city, architectural and urban walks, a modern tour of popular places in Stavropol.

The School of Guides was started by Diana Solomka, a participant in the city competition of youth socially significant initiatives, who won a grant. More than 30 people attended the school.