11 Dec. 14:10

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Israel ratified a comprehensive partnership agreement, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade, Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, informed.

"The UAE-Israel Comprehensive Partnership Agreement has now been ratified by both governments. This deal will eliminate or reduce tariffs on 96% of goods, giving a significant boost to our industry and service sector," the minister wrote on one of the social networks on Sunday.