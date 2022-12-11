Macron to attend football match in Qatar

11 Dec. 14:35

French President Emmanuel Macron will arrive in Qatar to attend the match between France and Morocco on December 14, the Minister of Sports of France, Amelie Oudea-Castera informed.

"The details of the trip are still being worked out, but he made this commitment, and he will keep it with joy," she told France Info radio.

According to Oudea-Castera, Macron always closely follows the success of athletes. On December 10, the French leader personally spoke with the players after their victory over the UK team.