11 Dec. 14:55

President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov received Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) Kubanychbek Omuraliev.

According to the Turkmen state news agency TDH, the parties discussed the coordination of efforts and the implementation of joint projects in the energy, transport and trade sectors.

Berdimuhamedov noted that Ashgabat pays great attention to cooperation with the OTS, which Turkmenistan joined as an observer.