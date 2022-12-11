Erdogan, Putin discuss energy and grain corridor

11 Dec. 15:15

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian leader Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation on Sunday.

Erdogan announced plans to talk with Putin on Friday. The office of the Turkish leader informs that the conversation between the presidents already took place. The information was also confirmed by the press secretary of the President of Russia, Dmitry Peskov.

"During the conversation, relations between Turkey and Russia, especially in the energy sector, were discussed, and assessments were made of regional issues, including the grain corridor and the fight against terrorism," the report reads.

Erdogan said that through joint efforts, more than 13 mn tons of grain have already been delivered to countries in need. He added that work could begin "gradually on the export of various food and other goods via the grain corridor."

The Turkish leader also expressed hope that the crisis in Ukraine "will end as soon as possible."

In addition, Erdogan indicated " the importance and priority to clear the border (of Turkey and Syria) from terrorists (PKK) to a depth of at least 30 km along the border in accordance with the 2019 Sochi Memorandum."

Erdogan and the head of Gazprom Alexei Miller also held talks this week. They discussed the creation of the gas hub in Türkiye.