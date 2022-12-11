Europe's gas dependence on US growing, Kremlin says

11 Dec. 15:35

European countries, trying to get rid of gas "dependence on Russia", are now dependent on the US LNG, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with journalist Pavel Zarubin on the Moscow. Kremlin. Putin program on Russia 1 TV channel.

“Against the background of an absurd desire, absolutely frantic, as the Europeans say, “to get rid of dependence on Russia”, they deliberately conceal the fact they change one dependence for another. That is, they have now exchanged dependence on Russia’s pipeline gas for dependence on the American liquefied natural gas," the Kremlin spokesman said.