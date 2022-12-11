Borrell expresses concern over Türkiye-Russia relations

11 Dec. 16:00

Türkiye should join the EU sanctions against Russia and reconsider trade relations with the country, Josep Borrell, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy said.

"Türkiye's policy of not joining the restrictive EU measures against Russia is cause for concern," Borrell said in a written appeal to the European Parliament, which was obtained by the German editorial group Funke.

"The deepening of bilateral economic relations between Türkiye and the Russian Federation <...> is also a cause for great concern," Borrell notes.