Japan names kanji of the year

The kanji meaning battle or match was picked as the single most representative Chinese character corresponding to the social mood in Japan this year, a Kyoto-based organization said Monday.

The selection for the 28th annual poll run by the Japan Kanji Aptitude Testing Foundation, based on votes cast by the general public, came as international conflicts dominate headlines.

In Kyoto, chief Buddhist priest Seihan Mori of Kiyomizu temple made the announcement by writing the character with a giant calligraphy brush on washi Japanese paper, 1.5 meters high and 1.3 meters wide, at the renowned location.

Last year, the kanji for "kin," meaning gold or money, was picked after Japan had its best-ever haul of 27 gold medals at the Tokyo Olympics in the summer.