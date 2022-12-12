Vladimir Putin holds phone talks with Ilham Aliyev

12 Dec. 13:00

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev have discussed the implementation of trilateral agreements between Baku, Yerevan and Moscow, the Kremlin said on Monday following a phone conversation between the leaders.

"Some practical aspects of the implementation of the agreements of the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia of November 9, 2020, January 11 and November 26, 2021 and October 31 of this year, including plans to restore economic and logistical ties in the South Caucasus, have been discussed," the statement said.

The Kremlin said it was agreed to maintain communication.

The presidents of Russia and Azerbaijan previously spoke by phone on November 26 and 22. At the time, the leaders also discussed the implementation of trilateral agreements, ensuring security on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border and restoring transportation links in the South Caucasus.