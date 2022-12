12 Dec. 13:20

Armenia's seismological network on Monday recorded an earthquake with a magnitude of 1.9 in the Armenia-Turkey border zone, at 12:14am local time.

The tremor measured magnitude 2 to 3 at the epicenter, 20 kilometers south of the Armenian capital Yerevan, and at a depth of 10 kilometers, according to the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia.

The seismic activity was felt also in Yerevan.