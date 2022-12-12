EU has yet to approve 9th package of sanctions against Russia

12 Dec. 14:20

The European Union is continuing to coordinate the 9th package of anti-Russian sanctions and may complete the work either on Monday or on Tuesday, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said before a meeting of the Foreign Affairs Council.

"We have in an agenda [...] sanctions against Russia, the ninth package. We are still not there, we have not yet finished," Borrell said.

The work on sanctions may begin by the end of the day and a decision may be made on Tuesday, he said.

EU foreign ministers differ over the new sanctions, so consent still needs to be reached in a number of areas, Borrell said, adding it would not be easy.

As reported earlier, the Foreign Affairs Council will highlight the Russian special operation in Ukraine and the events unfolding in Iran and will impose additional restrictions on Moscow and Tehran at a meeting on Monday.