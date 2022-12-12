Russia records 6,376 daily COVID cases

12 Dec. 15:40

Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 6,376 over the past day to 21,671,528, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Monday.

A day earlier, 7,096 daily cases were recorded.

As many as 632 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, down 17.2% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients decreased in 48 regions, while in 24 regions the figure increased. The situation remained unchanged in 13 regions. A day earlier, 763 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 1,213 over the past day versus 1,237 cases a day earlier, reaching 3,272,217, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 914 over the past day versus 907 a day earlier, reaching 1,808,934.

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 5,032 over the past day, reaching 21,066,616. A day earlier some 5,718 patients recovered.

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 50 over the past day, reaching 392,661. A day earlier 51 COVID-19 deaths were registered.