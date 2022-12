12 Dec. 17:00

New Zealand has blacklisted Russia’s Minister for Digital Development Maksut Shadaev and 23 media workers over the conflict in Ukraine, the country’s Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta said in a statement on Monday.

"Those sanctioned include the Minister of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media, the CEO of Channel-1 Russia, and key personnel from Russian media outlets including InfoRos, SouthFront, and the Strategic Culture Foundation," Nanaia Mahuta said.