EU monitoring mission to Armenia to wrap up its activities next week

13 Dec. 11:20

The EU Monitoring Capacity Mission to Armenia will complete its activities in Armenia by December 19, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said during a press conference in Brussels.

The issue was reviewed during the Foreign Affairs Council on 12 December 2022 in Brussels.

"In order to maintain our credibility as a facilitator of the dialogue between Armenia and Azerbaijan, a team will be deployed to Armenia to plan a possible civilian mission,” he said.

Following the decision by the European Union to deploy monitoring experts along the Armenian side of the international border with Azerbaijan, on 20 October, the EU Monitoring Capacity in Armenia became operational.