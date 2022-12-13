Erdoğan visits Turkmenistan to attend summit with Azerbaijani and Turkmen leaders

13 Dec. 12:20

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will visit Turkmenistan on Tuesday to attend the first summit between Türkiye, Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan on cooperation in several fields.

Erdoğan, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Turkmenistan's President Serdar Berdimuhamedov will meet in the western Turkmen city of Avaza to address steps to further deepen the cooperation between the three countries in all areas, particularly in trade, energy and transportation, the Turkish Presidency said in a statement.

At the summit, the leaders will sign several agreements to strengthen the cooperation. Erdoğan also will hold bilateral talks on the sidelines of the summit.