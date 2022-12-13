Protesters in Karabakh urge to preserve Azerbaijan's natural resources

13 Dec. 13:40

Azerbaijanis continue protests near Shusha for more than 26 hours, demanding the monitoring of the fields, and suppressing environmental terror, Deputy Chairman of Environmental Public Council of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources Narmina Garibova said, who is part of the protesting crowd.

Representatives of Azerbaijan's non-governmental organizations (NGOs) are protesting near Shusha, close to the post of Russian peacekeepers, who are temporarily stationed in the area. The action is being held against the inadmissibility of Azerbaijani specialists to the territory, to monitor the illegal exploitation of deposits in the area.

"However, the peacekeepers hinder the activities of environmentalists. We must protect and preserve the country's natural resources for future generations," she said.