Azerbaijani eco-activists ready to help Armenian fellow citizens receive medical assistance

13 Dec. 14:00

Azerbaijani protesters are ready to cooperate with providing prompt medical assistance to citizens of Armenian origin, who reportedly require ambulance to arrive, head of the "Woman: Peace and Security Center" under the Azerbaijan Women's Rights Protection Society named after D. Aliyeva, Dilyara Efendiyeva, who is part of the protesting crowd, said.

According to her, the participants of the protests are sincerely interested in providing prompt medical assistance to the mentioned people.

"As a woman and a mother, I can assure the people in Khankendi and other Azerbaijani cities and villages within the peacekeepers' zone, that we're staging a peaceful protest and are ready to offer help," she said. "This is why, I am providing my phone number (+994 50 311 02 33) - we can always discuss the organizational issues about the transport of people. This is how we can get back to peaceful co-existence in Azerbaijan, despite that radicals and nationalists want to prevent us from doing so."

"On behalf of the participants of the action, I declare that we are ready to provide the necessary assistance for the passage of individual cars, while the action itself will continue," she said.