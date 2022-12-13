Swine flu reported in 82 Russian constituent territories

13 Dec. 15:20

The cold and flu morbidity has grown 35% week-on-week in Russia, while swine flu has been reported in 82 constituent territories, the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing (Rospotrebnadzor) said in a statement.

"The cold and flu morbidity is up 35.4% week-on-week. Thirty-seven constituent territories have reported incidence rates higher than Russia's average," Rospotrebnadzor's press service told reporters.

The share of flu among viral infections stands at 52.5% and continues to grow. The so-called swine flu, A(H1N1)-2009, prevails. It has been reported in 82 Russian constituent territories. There are also flu types A(H3N2) and B.

The cold and flu morbidity is the highest in the Tyumen region, the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous District, the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia), the Astrakhan region, the Chukotka Autonomous District, Komi, the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous District, Buryatia and the Kostroma and Vologda regions.