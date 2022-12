Azerbaijani President attends Azeri Central East jacket sail-away ceremony

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has participated in the Azeri Central East jacket sail-away ceremony at the Heydar Aliyev Baku Deepwater Jackets Factory. The ACE jacket weighs 16,000 tonnes and stands 153 metres high.

ФОТО Photo by the official website of the President of Azerbaijan

