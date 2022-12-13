Rosatom preparing to build nuclear power plant in Saudi Arabia

13 Dec. 16:30

Rosatom has submitted documents to take part in a tender for constructing Saudi Arabia’s first nuclear power plant (NPP), Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak revealed in an article for the Energy Policy magazine.

"The documents have been handed in for the tender on the NPP’s construction in Saudi Arabia," he affirmed.

Russia and Saudi Arabia signed an intergovernmental agreement on peaceful atom in 2015. Saudi Arabia then declared its intentions to use the nuclear power sector, building 16 nuclear power units. The kingdom later changed the strategy and focused on two plants. The "vendor show" started in fall 2017, and Russia and Saudi Arabia signed a roadmap on peaceful atom in December.