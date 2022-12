13 Dec. 17:55

A meeting of Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers Jeyhun Bayramov, Turkish Foreign Ministers Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov has started in Avaza.

Such a message was published on the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry's social media.

Avaza will soon host the first trilateral summit of the presidents of Azerbaijan, Türkiye and Turkmenistan - Ilham Aliyev, Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and Serdar Berdimuhamedov.