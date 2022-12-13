Azerbaijan, Türkiye and Turkmenistan to sign energy agreements

13 Dec. 18:50

Presidents of Azerbaijan, Türkiye and Turkmenistan Ilham Aliyev, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Serdar Berdimuhamedov will sign agreements in the energy sector following the summit in Türkmenbaşy, "the Golden Age.Turkmenistan" reports.

According to the newspaper, the parties agreed that the prospects for the energy sector partnership expansion necessitate the establishment of coordinated international cooperation based on legal norms, mutual respect and consideration of each other's interests.

It is noted that the summit will give a new impetus to the development of relations in the energy sector of the trilateral partnership.