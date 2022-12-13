Armenian President appoints new Minister of Education

13 Dec. 19:25

Zhanna Andreasyan has been appointed the Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports of Armenia. Such a decree was signed by the country's President Vahagn Khachatryan.

"Taking as a basis the proposal of the Prime Minister, in accordance with Article 131 of the Constitution, as well as Part 1 of Article 5 of the Law on the Structure and Activities of the Government, to appoint Zhanna Andreasyan as the Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports of Armenia", Sputnik Armenia quotes him.

Let us remind you that earlier Khachatryan signed a decree on Zhanna Andreasyan's dissmissal from the post of Deputy Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports.