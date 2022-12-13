Dilyara Efendiyeva: We protest not against Karabakh Armenians, but against harm to Azerbaijani ecology

13 Dec. 20:55

It is necessary to put an end to the harm to the ecology of Azerbaijan, Dilara Efendiyeva, a participant of the Azerbaijani eco-activists' round-the-clock peaceful protest action Karabakh, called for this in an interview with a Vestnik Kavkaza correspondent today. "The action continues for the second day. This is a peaceful action, civil activists, representatives of environmental organizations, students of various universities and volunteers have gathered here. The number of participants is constantly increasing", she said first of all.

Dilara Efendiyeva offered medical assistance to the Karabakh Armenians, who complained to the Armenian media that they allegedly could not get to the doctors because of the eco-activists' action. She published ways to contact her, but no one contacted her. So it can be concluded that there were no people in need of medical care.

"We are talking about the uncontrolled development of mines with the usage of heavy technical elements, such as mercury. We are talking about cutting down protected relic forests that form the natural landscape, and the killing of animals. We are also talking about such an environmental hazard as the disposal of this illegal production's waste. There is no guarantee that this disposal is carried out according to the rules. We know that checking the composition of the rivers flowing into Azerbaijan, such as Okhchuchay, shows the extreme degree of their pollution with harmful chemical elements that pose a threat not only to the life and health of the population of Azerbaijan, but also to Armenia itself, because the same rivers flow in Armenia", the participant of the action said.

"We see that the protest action is widely supported by the entire population of the republic. There are phone calls from different people: school teachers, social activists, athletes, respected people. They call to support us and join us", Dilyara Efendieva added.