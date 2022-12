13 Dec. 21:45

According to trading platform data at 19:44 Moscow time, the price of Brent crude oil futures for February 2023 delivery grew by 4,05% to $81,15 per barrel on the London ICE exchange.

Later, the North Sea oil mixture traded at $81,02 per barrel (+3,89%).

WTI crude for January 2023 delivery rose 3,91% to $76,03 per barrel.