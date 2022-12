13 Dec. 22:35

The asteroid 2015 RN35 is approaching the Earth. British journalists called this asteroid "Christmas". This was reported by the European Space Agency.

Asteroid 2015 RN35 is large enough to fly very close for amateur astronomers to observe, the message says.

According to the Daily Express, the asteroid's diameter is 140 meters. It will approach the Earth at a distance of 680 thousand km, so it does not pose a danger to humanity in the near future, RIA Novosti reports.