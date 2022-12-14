Erdogan hosts Duma Speaker Volodin in Ankara

14 Dec. 9:00

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan welcomed Russian State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin, who is currently in Ankara on an official visit, Erdogan’s Administration tweeted Tuesday.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Russian delegation held negotiations with the Speaker of the Turkish Parliament Mustafa Sentop, who told reporters after the meeting that Turkey intends to intensify its inter-parliamentary cooperation with Russia.

He noted that the relations between Moscow and Ankara are at a very high level, adding that the good personal relations between the two presidents have played an important role in that.

"The friendship between our presidents has played a significant role in achieving such an atmosphere of trust between [the two states]. I believe that the scope of responsibilities that they have outlined for us and the high level of relations will remain at the parliamentary level as well," Sentop added.