Argentina beats Croatia, advances to World Cup final in Qatar

14 Dec. 9:20

Argentina’s national football team defeated Croatia 3-0 on Tuesday night to become the first finalist of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The goals were scored by Lionel Messi (34’, on penalty) and Julian Alvarez (39’, 69’).

Argentina and Croatia previously faced each other during the group stage of the 2019 World Cup in Russia. Croatia won the match in Russia’s Nizhny Novgorod 3-0.

It will be Argentina’s sixth World Cup final, after the tournaments of 1930, 1978, 1986, 1990 and 2014. The team won the event twice, in 1978 and 1986.

During the final, Argentina will face the winner of the France-Morocco match, to be held on Wednesday. Croatia will face the losing team of the second semifinal in the third-place playoff due on December 17.