Turkey hopes to receive Turkmen gas through Caspian Sea

14 Dec. 10:40

Turkey hopes to secure supplies of Turkmen natural gas to its territory through the Caspian Sea, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on Tuesday before flying to Turkmenistan.

On December 13-14, the Avaza National Tourist Zone, on the Caspian Sea, will host a trilateral summit of the heads of Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan and Turkey.

"We will discuss this issue at the summit. I hope that Turkmen gas will be supplied to our country through the Caspian," Erdogan told reporters.

"Following the work done by our foreign ministers, we, as heads of state, will start working in a new format. The main agenda of the summit will include issues in the areas of natural gas, transport and trade. In addition, we plan to sign a number of agreements that will strengthen the foundation of our ties," Erdogan said.