Bayramov: Baku seeks good neighborly relations with Yerevan

14 Dec. 12:00

Azerbaijan is seeking to rebuild neighborly relations with Armenia, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a meeting of foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan and Turkey on Tuesday.

"Azerbaijan is determined to establish bilateral relations with Armenia on the basis of mutual recognition and respect for each other's sovereignty, territorial integrity and inviolability of borders, to replace the page of conflict with mutually beneficial cooperation and normal neighborly relations," he was quoted as saying in a statement from the ministry.

The minister said that Azerbaijan handed over to Yerevan updated proposals for the text of the agreement on relations, and a meeting of the foreign ministers of the two countries is expected to happen in the coming weeks to continue discussions. According to Bayramov, Azerbaijan's position on this issue is "consistent and principled, based on international law and justice."

"We hope that Armenia will finally respond with the needed political will and practical moves to the steps we are taking to achieve peace. Armenia's urgent compliance with its commitments, its renunciation of unfounded territorial claims against Azerbaijan and practical steps to build normal neighborly relations are an important condition for the normalization process to achieve a logical result," the Azerbaijani minister said.