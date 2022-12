14 Dec. 12:20

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with Chairman of the People's Council Chamber of the National Assembly of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov in the city of Turkmenbashi.

Ilham Aliyev has arrived today in the city of Turkmenbashi for a working visit to attend the First Trilateral Summit of the Heads of State of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Republic of Turkiye and Turkmenistan.