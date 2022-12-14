Summit of Azerbaijan, Turkiye and Turkmenistan presidents being held in Turkmenbashi

14 Dec. 12:40

The First Trilateral Summit of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan and President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedow kicked off in the city of Turkmenbashi.

In the morning, the Presidents of Azerbaijan and Turkey arrived at the Avaza Congress Center to meet with Chairman of the People's Council Chamber of the National Assembly of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov before the summit.

President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov also held bilateral meetings with his Azerbaijani and Turkish counterparts.

After the joint photographing ceremony, the leaders held a limited format meeting. Among the topics discussed is the expansion of trilateral cooperation in the trade and economic sphere, as well as in the fuel, electricity and transport and communication sectors.