14 Dec. 13:20

Kazakhstan is set to develop oil export routes to China and Iran, Kazakh Energy Minister Bolat Akchulakov said.

"Emphasis will be put on the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route towards the ports of Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey, alongside export routes to China and Iran," Akchulakov said at a government meeting on Wednesday.

A roadmap has been drafted to develop alternate oil export route in furtherance of export routes' diversification, he said.