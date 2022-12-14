Georgian external trade on the rise

14 Dec. 13:40

Georgian external trade turnover amounted to $17.02 billion in January-November 2022, posting a 32.2% increase year-on-year.

The value of exports rose by 31.8% and equalled $5.03 billion in the reported period, while imports also grew by 32.5%, amounting to $11.98 billion.

Trade deficit, a measure of the negative balance of trade in which imports exceed exports, reached $6.94 billion, and the share of trade turnover hit 40.8%.

Last year Georgia’s exports totalled $4.24 billion, while imports reached $10 billion. The total turnover was $14.31 billion, while the trade deficit was observed at $5.83 billion.