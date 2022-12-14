Peaceful eco protests not threaten Armenian population of Karabakh

14 Dec. 14:28

Protests of Azerbaijani eco activists, civil society actors, and common citizens of Azerbaijan are going on near Shusha, close to the post of Russian peacekeepers, who are temporarily stationed in the area, for the third day.

The Armenian side tries to present the situation and blockage of the Lachin Corridor as a humanitarian catastrophe to people living in the Karabakh Economic Region. A correspondent of Caliber.Az English version on-the-spot discloses Armenian fakes.

“We are here in Shusha on the same spot. We’ve just heard some news that the Armenian side has been claiming there are 130-135 thousand Armenians in that part of Azerbaijan in Karabakh and they are facing the humanitarian catastrophe. I think the couple of things must be made absolutely clear here. First of all, the figure, the number. There are no 130-135 thousand Armenian there. The actual figure is around 30-35 thousand. And some of them are actually not civilians, they are the members of the illegal armed groups. Secondly, they are saying that this protest has caused the standoff and has caused massive humanitarian problems for them. Here we need to make one thing clear. The root cause of this blockage is not related to Azerbaijani eco activist protest. It’s related to the Russian peacekeeping contingent not letting Azerbaijani experts conduct ecological monitoring there. And Dilyara Efendiyeva, Azerbaijani activist, has provided her mobile number asking Armenians to appeal to her but no one has reacted. It is very clear that ethnic Armenians living in the territory under control of the Russian peacekeeping contingent are unable to exercise their real freely and they are under the pressure of the Russian peacekeeping contingent and the separatist forces,” Caliber.Az correspondent reports.