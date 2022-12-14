Armenian FM to visit New York

14 Dec. 15:45

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan will be in New York from December 14, according to the press service of the ministry.

Mirzoyan will take part in the ministerial meeting titled "The new orientation for reformed multilateralism', which envisages reforms in all three pillars of the current multilateral architecture - peace and security, development and human rights . The meeting will be held within the framework of India's presidency of the UN Security Council.

The Armenian minister will also hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts during the visit.