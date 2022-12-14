IAEA representatives to visit Tehran in coming days

14 Dec. 16:20

Representatives of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will visit Tehran in the coming days, chief of Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization Mohammad Eslami announced on Wednesday.

"The agency’s representatives will arrive in Tehran in the coming days. We hope to achieve significant progress in removing obstacles, and take a step forward," he said, as cited by the Tasnim news agency.

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said on November 10 that talks with Iran had ended in Vienna without results but the parties would maintain contact. Reuters reported on the same day, citing an IAEA report, that Tehran had agreed to a visit by the agency to look into the origin of uranium particles found at three nuclear sites. Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani confirmed that a visit had been planned but on November 16, Eslami said that the visit was not on the agenda. Grossi, in turn, expressed hope that the planned technical meeting with Iran would take place.