Russia and Iran sign deal to expand space cooperation

15 Dec. 9:40

Iran and Russia on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to expand space industry cooperation, official news agency IRNA reported.

The MoU was signed between the Iranian Space Agency (ISA) and Russia's state space corporation Roscosmos on the sidelines of the 11th Iran International Airshow and Aerospace Exhibition in the southern island of Kish.

In an address at the signing ceremony, ISA President Hassan Salarieh said the MoU covers a broad spectrum of collaborations between the two sides, including manufacturing remote-sensing and telecommunication satellites and developing related infrastructures.

He expressed hope that the MoU would help Iran accelerate the development of its space industry.