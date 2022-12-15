Eight citizens hit landmine, one dead in Azerbaijan's Kalbajar

15 Dec. 10:00

The Military Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijani Kalbajar district received information that eight people hit a landmine near the Chiragli village of Kalbajar district at around 18:00 (GMT+4) on December 14, according to the joint statement of the Prosecutor General's Office and the Ministry of Defense.

According to preliminary data, four employees of Azerbaijan's construction company suffered from an anti-personnel landmine blast in the mentioned village.

Furthermore, it became known that four servicemen who were heading to the scene also hit the landmine. Three of the victims were severely injured, while one soldier died.

The matter is currently under investigation by the Military Prosecutor's Office in Kalbajar