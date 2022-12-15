France defeats Morocco to face Argentina in World Cup final in Qatar

15 Dec. 10:20

France’s national football team defeated Morocco 2-0 in Wednesday night’s semifinal match that was played at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor.

The goals were scored by Theo Hernandez (5’) and Randal Kolo Muani (79’).

France will now go into Sunday’s World Cup final against Argentina, which beat Croatia 3-0 in the first semi-final on Tuesday. Morocco will play Croatia in a third-place playoff on Saturday.

It is the fourth time that France has reached the World Cup final, while Morocco became the first African team to play a World Cup semi-final.