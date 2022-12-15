Turkey intends to sign new motor transportation deal with Russia

15 Dec. 11:20

Russia and Turkey intend to update the deal in the field of motor transportation signed 34 years ago, Yeni Safak reported.

As a result, the importance of motor transportation to Russia through Georgia will increase. The introduction of electronic and customs transit without quotas will help increase trade.

The newspaper writes about plans to modernize the agreement, signed back in the Soviet times, with reference to Turkish Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Faruk Kaymakci. He said that the Ukrainian crisis caused serious transportation problems, mainly through Ukraine, which could be solved thanks to the signing of a new agreement, which will be renewed every year on January 31.

According to the document, when transporting goods of less than six tons, transit documents are not required. In addition, the signing of the new agreement will pave the way for the use of electronic transit documents in the field of motor transportation, Kaymakchi said.