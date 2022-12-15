Peace message from Azerbaijani protesters - doves released into sky (VIDEO)

15 Dec. 12:00

Azerbaijan's peaceful protesters released 44 doves into Shusha's sky as a peace symbol on the Khankandi-Lachin road.

The dove image is also reflected on the Russian peacekeepers' [temporarily stationed in Azerbaijan in accordance with a trilateral statement signed between Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders following the 2020 second Karabakh war] chevron.

The number 44 symbolizes Azerbaijan's firm position as a victorious state and the historic victory it has achieved.

Representatives of Azerbaijani non-governmental organizations (NGOs) have been protesting near Shusha, close to the Russian peacekeepers' temporary deployment area. The protest is being held against the inadmissibility of Azerbaijani specialists to the territory, to monitor the illicit exploitation of the country's mineral resources.