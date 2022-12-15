Eco Wave unveils 77MW wave project in Turkey

15 Dec. 13:00

Eco Wave Power has entered into an agreement for the potential construction of an up-to 77MW wave energy installation in Ordu, Turkey.

The agreement is with Oren Ordu Enerji, a fully owned subsidiary of Ordu Municipality.

The estimated $150m wave energy project would be Turkey’s first grid-connected wave energy station, and upon completion, would be the world’s largest wave energy power station, Eco Wave Power said.

Subject to certain conditions, including, among others, receiving favourable results from feasibility studies and receipt of applicable licenses and permits, the 77MW power station is planned to be constructed in several stages, starting with an up to 4MW pilot station.

It will continue with the construction, operation and maintenance of the remaining capacity of the plant of up to 73MW.

Ordu Enerji will assign nine potentially suitable breakwaters to Eco Wave Power for a period of 25 years from activation of the relevant pilot or power station, while Eco Wave Power will be responsible for constructing, and commissioning the power plants and selling the electricity to be generated by the power plant in accordance with an approved production quota to be determined for the site.