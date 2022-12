15 Dec. 13:40

Armenia’s impunity leads to new crimes, the Azerbaijani foreign ministry said.

"Today, as a result of Armenia-planted landmine explosion in Kalbajar, 4 civilian workers were severely injured. Moreover, 1 ensign died and 3 soldiers wounded. Number of mine victims since the end of 2020 war reached 278. Armenia’s impunity leads to new crimes!" the ministry says.