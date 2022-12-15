Trump shares superhero video teasing ‘major announcement’

15 Dec. 14:00

Former U.S. President Donald Trump shared a bizarre video depicting himself as a “superhero” on his social media platform Truth Social in which he teased a “major announcement”.

The announcement is set to be made on Thursday, 15 December, according to the video posted by the former president on Wednesday.

“America needs a superhero,” Trump says in the footage before an animated image of him wearing a superhero outfit with the letter “T” on his chest appears as beams of lights stream from his eyes.